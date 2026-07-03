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Latest Stories

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Pop Culture

A $650 Portable Transmitter Can Disable an Entire City's LTE Network

Major loopholes found in the 4G infrastructure.

Dru Ashe4992 days ago
Pop Culture

Here's Why Americans Pay More for LTE Service

It's not because it's faster.

Damien Scott5024 days ago
Pop Culture

Video: Watch SNL Spoof Verizon's 4G Mania

4G LTE? TMI.

gerald335269 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: Droid RAZR Maxx Delivers Great Battery Life for a Steep Price

Take everything that made the Droid RAZR incredible, combine that with the best battery found on any mobile, and you have this.

Alex Bracetti5279 days ago
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Pop Culture

AT&T Adds 4G LTE Coverage To 11 Cities, Including NY, LA and SF

AT&T subscribers rejoice!

gerald335308 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: With Beats by Dr. Dre Audio, the HTC Rezound is the Best Sounding Smartphone You Can Buy

The first Beats-ready US smartphone combines strong dual-core processing with Beats By Dre's new mobile audio technology to give consumers the mobile audio experience they've been anticipating.

Alex Bracetti5349 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: Motorola Droid RAZR Is Super Thin, Super Fast, and Super Expensive

The slimmest smartphone, combined with fast 4G data, and a powerful processor make the new RAZR a first-rate Android entry for Verizon's holiday line-up.

Alex Bracetti5356 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: Samsung Droid Charge Is Verizon's Best 4G Phone

You thought the HTC Thunderbolt was fast? Check out what Verizon's second LTE phone has in store.

Alex Bracetti5534 days ago
Pop Culture

Verizon Announces Second 4G LTE Phone: Droid Charge

Big Red is teaming up with Samsung on a high-end handset coming in one week.

gerald335567 days ago
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Pop Culture

Calling It In: The HTC Thunderbolt 4G Review

See how Verzion's first-ever 4G phone and LTE network fare against the mobile industry's best.

Alex Bracetti5576 days ago

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