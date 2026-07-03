Latest Stories
Americans Are Getting Gouged Over LTE Data Speeds And Costs
This blows.
A $650 Portable Transmitter Can Disable an Entire City's LTE Network
Major loopholes found in the 4G infrastructure.
Here's Why Americans Pay More for LTE Service
It's not because it's faster.
Officially Official: Sprint 4G LTE Network Launches in 15 U.S. Cities
Better late than never.
Review: Droid RAZR Maxx Delivers Great Battery Life for a Steep Price
Take everything that made the Droid RAZR incredible, combine that with the best battery found on any mobile, and you have this.
AT&T Adds 4G LTE Coverage To 11 Cities, Including NY, LA and SF
AT&T subscribers rejoice!
Review: With Beats by Dr. Dre Audio, the HTC Rezound is the Best Sounding Smartphone You Can Buy
The first Beats-ready US smartphone combines strong dual-core processing with Beats By Dre's new mobile audio technology to give consumers the mobile audio experience they've been anticipating.
Review: Motorola Droid RAZR Is Super Thin, Super Fast, and Super Expensive
The slimmest smartphone, combined with fast 4G data, and a powerful processor make the new RAZR a first-rate Android entry for Verizon's holiday line-up.
AT&T's 4G LTE Service Debuts This Weekend In Five Launch Cities
True high speed.
Review: Samsung Droid Charge Is Verizon's Best 4G Phone
You thought the HTC Thunderbolt was fast? Check out what Verizon's second LTE phone has in store.
Verizon Announces Second 4G LTE Phone: Droid Charge
Big Red is teaming up with Samsung on a high-end handset coming in one week.
Calling It In: The HTC Thunderbolt 4G Review
See how Verzion's first-ever 4G phone and LTE network fare against the mobile industry's best.