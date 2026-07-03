LR Groove

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LR Groove
Music

Premiere: LR Groove And Toya Delazy Join The Dots Between UK Funky And SA Gqom On "Fak' uSos"

"Fak' uSos" arrives September 4 via Jamz Supernova's Future Bounce.

James Keith2144 days ago
Tribal Brothers
Music

Premiere: LR Groove And Razzler Man Reveal New Tribal Brothers EP Extract "Marching"

The 'Rebellion' EP drops this Friday, June 5.

James Keith2238 days ago
LR Groove
Music

Premiere: LR Groove And Dryman Collide On Punishingly Heavy UK Funky Cut "Life Form"

Some last minute ammunition to get your Christmas party jumping.

James Keith2413 days ago
mn
Music

Premiere: LR Groove Takes The "1st Step" As Part Of New Project With Razzler Man And Marcus Nasty

The full project is due to be released on June 8 via Nervous Horizon.

Aaron Bishop3000 days ago

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