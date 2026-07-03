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Premiere: Addison Groove Remixes Rebecca Phillips' "Green Porcelain" Into A Lively 4x4 Heater
This new version hints at a voice that could work very well in ravier environments.
DVA & Addison Groove - "All Your Records"
From DJs to fans, one complaint we hear on the regular regarding electronic music is about so much music sounding the same. It's bound to happen; ther
The Past, Present, & Future of Bristol: Producers You Should Know
While the UK as a whole has been instrumental in progressing and innovating many dance music styles, it feels Bristol has nurtured numerous talents th
Five Artists That Inspire DJ Rashad
While DJ Rashad's footwork sound is new to many ears in the dance music scene, know that the evolution of the juke scene has touched many corners of t
Addison Groove & Sam Binga - "Rzor (Friction Remix)"
Now this is a pleasant surprise! Earlier this year, we think many of you slept on Addison Groove & Sam Binga's "Rzor." The 50WEAPONS EP this was relea
Watch Addison Groove Play His TR-808 Live
Back in December, we fell in love with an Addison Groove mix for Trap Magazine, where at the end he pulled out his 808 and started banging some beats out. He's been known to incorporate live 808 noodling into his shows, and FACT got a chance to hit his studio and see him in his element, providing some one-of-a-kind sounds with the Roland TR-808 and the x0xbox, which emulates the 303... and a Fisher Price toy. Amazing.
The Best Mixes of the Week
We won't make it a habit, but we did just realize that there's barely a stitch of dubstep in this week's round-up. And while there is some trap, there isn't a lot of it. Maybe all of the dubstep and trap DJs took a week off? Who knows. We've got a heavy dose of house, trance, and more juke than we normally give you. Again, we doubt this will be a regular occurrence, so enjoy it now!