While the UK as a whole has been instrumental in progressing and innovating many dance music styles, it feels Bristol has nurtured numerous talents thconstant-gardner
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While DJ Rashad's footwork sound is new to many ears in the dance music scene, know that the evolution of the juke scene has touched many corners of tmarcuskdowling
We won't make it a habit, but we did just realize that there's barely a stitch of dubstep in this week's round-up. And while there is some trap, there isn't a lot of it. Maybe all of the dubstep and trap DJs took a week off? Who knows. We've got a heavy dose of house, trance, and more juke than we normally give you. Again, we doubt this will be a regular occurrence, so enjoy it now!khrisd
"'Rhythm & Gash' is the 'Au Seve' of 2015..."Joseph JP Patterson