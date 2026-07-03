Lord Finesse

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Music

Here’s Why The Weeknd’s “Tell Your Friends” Sounds So Familiar

The sample has been used by Kanye West, No I.D., Just Blaze, Madlib, and more previously.

Aaron Zorgel3974 days ago
Music

Listen to Lord Finesse's "Live From Tokyo Pt. 1" Mixtape

Chock full of grooves, breaks, and obscure samples

Dharmic X4872 days ago
Music

Music Links of The Day

Why Rick Ross needs to take 2013 off, why Mac Miller owes Lord Finesse, and 5 videos of rappers rolling up weed.

Daniel Isenberg4924 days ago
Music

Video: Lord Finesse on FUSE's "Crate Diggers"

Learn about his huge vinyl collection and career.

Andrew Martin4924 days ago
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Music

Mac Miller Speaks on Settling Lord Finesse's $10 Million Lawsuit

Details of the settlement are still unknown.

Daniel Isenberg4932 days ago
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Music

The 15 Biggest Old School vs. New School Rap Beefs

OGs and the newbies of hip-hop are always going toe-to-toe. Need further proof? Check out our list of The 15 Biggest Old School vs. New School Rap Beefs.

jazrm885115 days ago
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Music

Mac Miller's Label Rostrum Records Responds To Lord Finesse Lawsuit

Read their official statement in support of Mac.

Daniel Isenberg5118 days ago
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Music

Mac Miller Spoke To Lord Finesse, But He Is Still Being Sued

Looks like there was nothing Mac could say to stop the lawsuit.

Daniel Isenberg5120 days ago
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Music

Lord Finesse Responds To Mac Miller On Twitter

The story keeps growing.

Andrew Martin5120 days ago
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Music

Mac Miller Responds To Lord Finesse Lawsuit

The Pittsburgh MC sounded off this morning.

Andrew Martin5120 days ago
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Music

Lord Finesse Is Suing Mac Miller For $10 Million

Finesse says Mac's use of his "Hip 2 Da Game" instrumental was unauthorized.

Daniel Isenberg5121 days ago
Music

Music Links of The Day

A breakdown of Lana Del Rey's new video with A$AP Rocky, <em>Singles</em> soundtrack turns 20, and Meyhem Lauren's favorite Polo piece.

Daniel Isenberg5133 days ago

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