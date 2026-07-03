Latest Stories
Here’s Why The Weeknd’s “Tell Your Friends” Sounds So Familiar
The sample has been used by Kanye West, No I.D., Just Blaze, Madlib, and more previously.
Listen to Lord Finesse's "Live From Tokyo Pt. 1" Mixtape
Chock full of grooves, breaks, and obscure samples
Lord Finesse Says He Has No Beef With Mac Miller, Remains Open to Collaborating in Future
Mac says he still wants to work with Finesse.
Music Links of The Day
Why Rick Ross needs to take 2013 off, why Mac Miller owes Lord Finesse, and 5 videos of rappers rolling up weed.
Video: Lord Finesse on FUSE's "Crate Diggers"
Learn about his huge vinyl collection and career.
Mac Miller Speaks on Settling Lord Finesse's $10 Million Lawsuit
Details of the settlement are still unknown.
The 15 Biggest Old School vs. New School Rap Beefs
OGs and the newbies of hip-hop are always going toe-to-toe. Need further proof? Check out our list of The 15 Biggest Old School vs. New School Rap Beefs.
Mac Miller's Label Rostrum Records Responds To Lord Finesse Lawsuit
Read their official statement in support of Mac.
Mac Miller Spoke To Lord Finesse, But He Is Still Being Sued
Looks like there was nothing Mac could say to stop the lawsuit.
Lord Finesse Responds To Mac Miller On Twitter
The story keeps growing.
Mac Miller Responds To Lord Finesse Lawsuit
The Pittsburgh MC sounded off this morning.
Lord Finesse Is Suing Mac Miller For $10 Million
Finesse says Mac's use of his "Hip 2 Da Game" instrumental was unauthorized.
Music Links of The Day
A breakdown of Lana Del Rey's new video with A$AP Rocky, <em>Singles</em> soundtrack turns 20, and Meyhem Lauren's favorite Polo piece.