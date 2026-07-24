From Calboy to Ajani Jones, there is a new wave of artists bringing fresh energy to the Windy City. These 13 rappers should be on your radar.Jack Riedy
Featured
Zayn Malik's New Retro-Inspired Arnette Sunglasses Are Only Available at Sunglass Hut - Shop Zayn Malik's Arnette Sunglasses Only at Sunglass HutLou Delaney
Jake quote-tweeted a nearly two-year-old post in which Gigi defended her then-boyfriend Zayn against the YouTube star, whom she called "irrelevant" and "ugly."Joshua Espinoza
Sources say Malik "struck" Yolanda Hadid last week and she is considering pressing charges. The former One Direction member has refused to contest the claims.Joshua Espinoza