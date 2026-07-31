Leena Sayed

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Devin Haney.
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Devin Haney's Six-Figure Monthly Income Exposed During Custody Battle

After agreeing to pay his ex $20,000 a month in child support, the boxer's massive monthly earnings were revealed in court documents seen by Complex.

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