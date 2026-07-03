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Latest Stories
Music
Soundtrack To My Life: Juls
We sat down with the music maestro to go over the songs that have shaped his life and career up to now.
Rahel Aklilu1249 days ago
Music
Juls Taps Wizkid, Knucks, Jaz Karis & More For Debut Album 'Sounds Of My World'
A standout cut is the jazz-soaked “Summer In The Ends” with Jaz Karis and George The Poet. The track leaks out smooth R&B vocals from Karis...
Niall Smith1741 days ago