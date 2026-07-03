Jordyn Adams

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Jordyn Adams throws down the best dunk of the summer.
Sports

HS Athlete Throws Down Amazing Tomahawk Dunk Over Helpless Defender, Wins the Internet

High school athlete Jordyn Adams throws down a dunk over a helpless defender and goes viral immediately.

Chris Yuscavage3613 days ago

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