Jordan Bell

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Jordan Bell
Sports

Jordan Bell Given One-Game Suspension for Charging Hotel Expenses to Assistant Coach's Room

On Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors announced that forward Jordan Bell had been suspended for "conduct detrimental to the team."

Joe Price2669 days ago

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