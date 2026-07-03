Hollywood marriages are complicated; the divorces are harder.Amber McKynzie
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Pop Culture
Blac Chyna on Industry Pressure to Get Plastic Surgery: 'I Wanted That Hollywood Look, Like the Angelina Jolie'
In a new profile with the 'Los Angeles Times,' the 35-year-old revealed that her plastic surgery served "to appease the male species, to collect money from them.”Alex Ocho
Music
The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Photographed Leaving Restaurant Together
Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd further fueled dating rumors after they were photographed leaving a restaurant together in Los Angeles Saturday night.Jose Martinez
From Kanye vs Taylor to 50 Cent vs Floyd, these are the 40 best, most explosive celebrity feuds & beefs that Hollywood has to offer.Complex