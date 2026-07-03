John Tory

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Latest Stories

John Tory photographed at speaking engagement
Life

Toronto Mayor John Tory Resigns After Confirming Affair With Former Staffer

Toronto Mayor John Tory has stepped down from his office after he admitted to having a months-long relationship with a former staffer who left in 2021.

taramhdvn1253 days ago
bmo field
Sports

Toronto Is Deciding If Hosting the FIFA World Cup Is Worth the Cost

Toronto city council is deciding whether or not to spend over $90 million to bring five FIFA World Cup games to the city in 2026 is worth it.

Sydney Brasil1564 days ago
John Tory announcing the community crisis pilot projects
Life

Toronto Is Launching Crisis Response Pilot Projects Without the Police

On Tuesday, Toronto Mayor John Tory announced two new pilot projects that will provide mental health services to people in crisis that don't involve the police.

Sydney Brasil1571 days ago
The unveiling of a blue and yellow "Free Ukraine" sign in Toronto, featuring Mayor john Tory among a crowd.
Life

Toronto Deems Area Outside the Russian Consulate 'Free Ukraine Square'

Toronto has deemed the intersections of Yonge and St. Clair as "Free Ukraine Square" on Sunday. The intersection is home to the Russian Consulate.

Sydney Brasil1579 days ago
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pokemon go toronto
Pop Culture

Toronto Mayor Removes PokeStops

You won't be able to catch them all near Toronto's waterfront.

Aidan D'Aoust3614 days ago

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