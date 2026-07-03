Latest Stories
Toronto Mayor John Tory Resigns After Confirming Affair With Former Staffer
Toronto Mayor John Tory has stepped down from his office after he admitted to having a months-long relationship with a former staffer who left in 2021.
Toronto Is Deciding If Hosting the FIFA World Cup Is Worth the Cost
Toronto city council is deciding whether or not to spend over $90 million to bring five FIFA World Cup games to the city in 2026 is worth it.
Toronto Is Launching Crisis Response Pilot Projects Without the Police
On Tuesday, Toronto Mayor John Tory announced two new pilot projects that will provide mental health services to people in crisis that don't involve the police.
Toronto Deems Area Outside the Russian Consulate 'Free Ukraine Square'
Toronto has deemed the intersections of Yonge and St. Clair as "Free Ukraine Square" on Sunday. The intersection is home to the Russian Consulate.
Toronto Mayor Calls for Marijuana Tax to Assist with Legalization Costs
John Tory wants to impose a pot tax.
Toronto Mayor Removes PokeStops
You won't be able to catch them all near Toronto's waterfront.