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Latest Stories
Music
Yung Tory and Germ Link Up to "Work" on a New Single
The Toronto rapper links up with Atlanta MC Germ on a new banger.
jayemkayem2165 days ago
Music
Premiere: Grandtheft & Yung Tory Connect for "Dripoholic"
Today Grandtheft has unleashed an addictive rap banger entitled “Dripoholic,” featuring fellow Torontonian Yung Tory.
jayemkayem2348 days ago