John Connor

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James Cameron
Pop Culture

James Cameron Says He Came Up With 'Terminator 2' Character John Connor During Ecstasy Trip

Director James Cameron said he was high on ecstasy while writing notes for "Terminator 2: Judgement Day," which helped to define the sequel's story.

Brad Callas1840 days ago

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