Javon Walton

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Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood
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Fans Speculate 'White Lotus' Co-Stars Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood Are Feuding After Finale

Fans of the HBO hit series noticed the two actors, who played lovers Rick and Chelsea, are not following each other on social media.

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