Jarreau Vandal

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Style

Levi’s® Taps Music Producers Shy One & Jarreau Vandal To Front New 501® Campaign

A true testament to timelessness, today, the 501® surpasses trends, proving that genuine and authentic craftsmanship never really goes out of style.

Sanj Patel1523 days ago
Jarreau Vandal
Music

Premiere: Watch Jarreau Vandal Take A Sun-Kissed Road Trip In TĀLĀ-Assisted "What You Saying" Video

The latest single from the producer's recent 'Anthology' mixtape.

James Keith2726 days ago
Music

Premiere: G-Funk Meets R&B On Jarreau Vandal's Remix Of "It Ain't Right" By Hannah V f/ Louise Labelle

The Soulection producer adds a West Coast edge to Hannah V's club stomper.

James Keith3924 days ago

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