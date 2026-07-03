Janet Mock

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Janet Mock
Pop Culture

Janet Mock’s Huge Netflix Move Makes Her First Trans Woman to Land Overall Deal With Major Studio

Mock will write, direct, and executive produce upcoming Netflix projects including Ryan Murphy's 'Hollywood.'

Joshua Espinoza2585 days ago

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