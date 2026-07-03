Latest Stories
Timothée Chalamet Compares Frank Ocean to Dylan: 'Revere These People'
Both artists, Chalamet argues, have expertly avoided being demystified.
'Logan' Director James Mangold on Hugh Jackman's Return as Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3'
Jackman's Marvel Cinematic Universe debut comes seven years after he retired the X-Men character in 2017's 'Logan.'
James Mangold Reportedly in ‘Early Talks’ to Direct DC Studios' Upcoming ‘Swamp Thing’
James Mangold already has a busy few years ahead, including the soon-to-be-released new Indiana Jones film and an upcoming Bob Dylan biopic.
Watch the First Trailer for 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' (UPDATE)
Lucasfilm has unleashed the long-awaited first trailer for 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,' the fifth movie in the beloved action-adventure series.
Steven Spielberg Reportedly Won't Direct 'Indiana Jones 5,' James Mangold in Talks to Replace
Steven Spielberg has directed all the films in the storied franchise.