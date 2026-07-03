James Mangold

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Timothée Chalamet speaking, Bob Dylan by a window, and Frank Ocean at an event with a green-haired doll.
Pop Culture

Timothée Chalamet Compares Frank Ocean to Dylan: 'Revere These People'

Both artists, Chalamet argues, have expertly avoided being demystified.

Trace William Cowen581 days ago
Pop Culture

'Logan' Director James Mangold on Hugh Jackman's Return as Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3'

Jackman's Marvel Cinematic Universe debut comes seven years after he retired the X-Men character in 2017's 'Logan.'

Brad Callas1119 days ago
James Mangold at a Lucasfilm event red carpet
Pop Culture

James Mangold Reportedly in ‘Early Talks’ to Direct DC Studios' Upcoming ‘Swamp Thing’

James Mangold already has a busy few years ahead, including the soon-to-be-released new Indiana Jones film and an upcoming Bob Dylan biopic.

Trace William Cowen1261 days ago
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny | Official Trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the First Trailer for 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' (UPDATE)

Lucasfilm has unleashed the long-awaited first trailer for 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,' the fifth movie in the beloved action-adventure series.

Joe Price1324 days ago
Steven Spielberg
Pop Culture

Steven Spielberg Reportedly Won't Direct 'Indiana Jones 5,' James Mangold in Talks to Replace

Steven Spielberg has directed all the films in the storied franchise.

Joe Price2333 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App