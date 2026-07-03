J-Cush

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In a word, this week's roundup of mixes is stacked. From the freshest in the EDM game to some of the up-and-comers that we love to champion, you have some serious catching up to do. Take the rest of your day out and really dissect what happened this week. Any doubts you may have had regarding dance music's future should be squashed.
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Future Brown ft. Shawnna & DJ Victoriouz - "Talkin Bandz"

One crew I'm definitely excited to hear more music from is Future Brown, aka the awesome collective of Fatima Al Qadiri, Nguzunguzu, and J-Cush. Their

khrisd4239 days ago
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Music

Lit City Trax Makes History at Westway for RBMA NYC 2014

We've harped on Red Bull Music Academy's dedication to once-in-a-lifetime musical experiences all month, but without hyperbolizing, Lit City Trax took

Cedar Pasori4429 days ago
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Music

Download J-Cush's Guest Mix for The FADER

While Lit City is more known for the footwork and juke side of electronic music, founder J-Cush goes in a different zone for this mix, bringing in all kinds of sounds from today and yesterday/year. Cats like DJ Deeon, Visionist, Geeneus, Jammer, and even some classic Jammin (aka DJ Zinc) from the early Bingo Beats days. Lit City will be representing in Brooklyn on Saturday, August 3, and this mix is done to promote the night. So deep.

khrisd4731 days ago

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