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Indigenous Fashion Arts Festival 2022
Life

Indigenous Fashion Arts Festival 2022 to Feature Special Videos From 25 Designers Shot on iPhone

The 2022 edition of the biennial festival begins this Thursday in Toronto and runs through June 12. The opening night show is titled Eternal Imaginaries.

Trace William Cowen1500 days ago
An Apple logo is shown at a store for the brand.
Life

Apple Announces New Program Allowing Customers to Repair Some Devices at Home

The new Self Service Repair program, detailed in an announcement from the company on Wednesday, allows for greater availability for genuine parts.

Trace William Cowen1703 days ago

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