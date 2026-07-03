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An Apple logo is shown at a store for the brand.
Life

Apple Announces New Program Allowing Customers to Repair Some Devices at Home

The new Self Service Repair program, detailed in an announcement from the company on Wednesday, allows for greater availability for genuine parts.

Trace William Cowen1703 days ago

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