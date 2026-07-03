House Arrest

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DECEMBER 17: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida.
Music

6ix9ine Says Home Intruders 'Get No Cool Points' for Attacking His Mom: 'That's Wack'

The rapper said the intruders took advantage of targeting his home while he was out of town.

Jaelani Turner-Williams242 days ago
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine with rainbow hair, face tattoos, and a plaid shirt, wearing a large diamond necklace.
Music

6ix9ine Put on House Arrest After Pleading Guilty to Assault

The ever-controversial rapper was ordered to stay in the house after admitting to attacking a man who called him a “snitch."

Mark Elibert294 days ago
Music

Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis Ordered by Judge to Await Trial Under House Arrest

Davis was arrested in September 2023 and charged with 2Pac's murder.

Mark Elibert920 days ago

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