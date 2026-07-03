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Charges were announced against the alternative pop-rock vocalist, including first-degree murder.Jaelani Turner-Williams
Authorities identified the suspect as Ezekiel Kelly, a 19-year-old who allegedly broadcasted a Wednesday night shooting spree on Facebook Live.Joshua Espinoza
In February, two-time Olympic gold medalist and Phoenix Mercury star was reported to have been arrested at an airport in Moscow. Here's what you need to know.Trace William Cowen
The incident took place Tuesday night, during Chappelle's performance at the Hollywood Bowl. Suspect Isaiah Lee has since been arrested for assault.Joshua Espinoza