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Pop Culture

Dr. Miami Talks Hanging with Fetty Wap in His Sukkah and His New Doc

Hip-hop's most referenced plastic surgeon is the focus of a new documentary premiering in Canada as part of Hot Docs at Home.

Rick Mele2255 days ago

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