Holly Robinson Peete

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"The Talk," Tuesday, November 10, 2020 on the CBS Television Network
Pop Culture

CBS Launches Investigation Following Heated Exchange Between 'The Talk' Hosts Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood

The British-born Osbourne voiced her support of Piers Morgan amid his criticism of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Xavier Hamilton1951 days ago
Holly Robinson peete
Life

Holly Robinson Peete Claims Trump Called Her a Racial Slur During 'Celebrity Apprentice'

In a recent interview, Holly Robinson Peete said that Donald Trump called her the n-word when she appeared on 'Celebrity Apprentice'​​​​​​​ a decade ago.

Joe Price2066 days ago

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