Holiday Gift Guide

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A camo-print jacket with "New York" text, and a person wearing a blue Knicks cap and white t-shirt, posing indoors.
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Complex's 2025 Holiday Gift Guide for the Sports Fans in Your Life

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A collage featuring sneakers, Adidas shoes, a vinyl record, skateboards, a Nets jersey, jacket, pants, leopard hat, and a North Face coat.
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The Complex Staff’s Ultimate Holiday Wish List

From collectible art to everyday staples, these are the gifts we’d be genuinely excited to receive.

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