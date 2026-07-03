Hi$To

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Music

EXCLUSIVE: HI$TO - "SO N.2.U"

Baltimore's HI$TO is quickly becoming one of our favorites, as he has the rare ability to swim between footwork and club influences in his production,

nappy4305 days ago
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Music

HI$TO Drops a DJ Rashad Tribute Mix

Like most people, this has been a Sunday filled with the slick sounds of DJ Rashad and the entire TEKLIFE crew. We'd actually been wondering when the DJ Rashad tribute mixes would start coming out the woodworks, and it looks like HI$TO has dropped a special 35-minute set in Rashad's memory. He kicks it off with Rashad's brilliant "I'm Gone," and runs through Rashad's catalog. If you need a primer for the footwork sound as siphoned through Rashad, look no further.

khrisd4464 days ago
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Music

Download HI$TO's "Juke World Order, Vol. 1" Promo Mix

One of the ways we helped kick off the new year was by getting WAY TOO PSYCH'D OUT with HI$TO. Today we're glad to hit you with his latest mix, a prom

khrisd4568 days ago
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Music

Download the "Now That's What I Call D*CKSQUAD: Volume 1" Compilation

Never have I had this much dick in my life. DICKSQUAD is headed by the homies Tanner Caldwell and RaceCarBed, who are turning this brand into an incredibly reputable force within the bass music scene. They've been throwing really successful parties (the videos of the inflatable dick getting bounced around like a beachball is everything that a win represents), and really impressed me with the execution of this release. It straddles juke and club quite flawlessly.

nappy4760 days ago

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