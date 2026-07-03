Harris Tweed

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Latest Stories

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Beauty & Youth Presents a Solid Capsule Collection Dominated by Harris Tweed

Beauty & Youth United Arrows presents a special collection of outerwear and accessories using Harris Tweed.

Joshua Espinoza4270 days ago
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Supreme Harris Tweed Hooded Coaches Jacket

Menswear without being #menswear.

Matt Welty4969 days ago
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Unionmade Enlists a Group of Designers for New Harris Tweed Collection

Jackets, shirts, accessories, and more from brands like Filson and Golden Bear.

Karizza Sanchez4989 days ago
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Supreme and Harris Tweed Reconnect for a Round of Camp Caps

The second installment from two classic brands.

Matt Welty4989 days ago
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Kith NYC Mixes Harris Tweed Into Its Latest Outerwear Collection

Varsity jackets made with Golden Bear using the patented tweed for a sick winter piece.

Nick Grant4992 days ago
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Thanks to This Plaid Perfecto, Schott is Back in Black... Watch

Schott shows off their new iteration of the Harris Tweed Perfecto Motorcycle Jacket, this time in Black Watch.

C. Benjamin Rucker5331 days ago
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The Complex Guide to Tweed

Everything you need to know about the cold weather fabric.

Jian DeLeon5331 days ago
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A Bathing Ape Makes A Capsule Collection With A 100-Year-Old Company

The Japanese label and Scottish company herringbone'd and made these babies.

Jian DeLeon5440 days ago
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A Bathing Ape BAPECHECK APE STA HI "Harris Tweed"

From Japan to Scotland.

Jonathan Sawyer5450 days ago
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glamb “Harris Tweed” Capsule Collection

The iconic cloth that never loses swag gets incorporated into this small collection.

Teofilo Killip5519 days ago
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