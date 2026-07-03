Latest Stories
Beauty & Youth Presents a Solid Capsule Collection Dominated by Harris Tweed
Beauty & Youth United Arrows presents a special collection of outerwear and accessories using Harris Tweed.
Filson and Harris Tweed Collaborate on Twill and Tweed Briefcase
No, not that type of briefcase.
Wal-Mart is Selling Harris Tweed Blazers for $75, Seriously
Is this awesome, or awful?
Supreme has Cozy Harris Tweed Herringbone Camp Caps for the Holiday Season
Stay warm and fly.
Supreme Harris Tweed Hooded Coaches Jacket
Menswear without being #menswear.
Kicks of the Day: Vans Vault Buffalo Boot LX "Harris Tweed"
Tweed take.
Harris Tweed x Vans Vault Fall/Winter 2012 Capsule Collection
Premium aesthetic.
Unionmade Enlists a Group of Designers for New Harris Tweed Collection
Jackets, shirts, accessories, and more from brands like Filson and Golden Bear.
Supreme and Harris Tweed Reconnect for a Round of Camp Caps
The second installment from two classic brands.
Kith NYC Mixes Harris Tweed Into Its Latest Outerwear Collection
Varsity jackets made with Golden Bear using the patented tweed for a sick winter piece.
Thanks to This Plaid Perfecto, Schott is Back in Black... Watch
Schott shows off their new iteration of the Harris Tweed Perfecto Motorcycle Jacket, this time in Black Watch.
The Complex Guide to Tweed
Everything you need to know about the cold weather fabric.
A Bathing Ape Makes A Capsule Collection With A 100-Year-Old Company
The Japanese label and Scottish company herringbone'd and made these babies.
A Bathing Ape BAPECHECK APE STA HI "Harris Tweed"
From Japan to Scotland.
glamb “Harris Tweed” Capsule Collection
The iconic cloth that never loses swag gets incorporated into this small collection.