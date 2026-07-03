Hail Mary

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Sports

Tennessee Stuns Georgia With Insane Game-Winning Hail Mary As Time Expires

The No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers remain undefeated at 4-0 and remain atop the SEC East.

Dana Scott3576 days ago
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Sports

Central Michigan Stuns Oklahoma State With Upset Win on Controversial Hail Mary-Lateral Play

Central Michigan knocks off No. 18 Oklahoma State thanks to an incredible (but controversial) Hail Mary play.

Dana Scott3597 days ago
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Sports

The Best Sports Plays of 2015

These are the best sports plays of 2015.

Alex Hudgens3858 days ago
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Sports

UCF Gets Piece of AAC Championship With Hail Mary as Clock Expires (Updated: DB Unbuckles Chinstrap Mid-Play)

Central Florida claims part of the AAC conference championship after a 51-yard TD pass as time expires.

Gavin Evans4243 days ago
Sports

Arizona State Beat USC on a Last-Second Hail Mary

Arizona State barely picks up its first win against a ranked opponent.

Tony Markovich4304 days ago

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