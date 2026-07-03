Latest Stories
High School Football Championship Ends After Wild 53-Yard Hail Mary
You have to see this.
Tennessee Stuns Georgia With Insane Game-Winning Hail Mary As Time Expires
The No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers remain undefeated at 4-0 and remain atop the SEC East.
Central Michigan Stuns Oklahoma State With Upset Win on Controversial Hail Mary-Lateral Play
Central Michigan knocks off No. 18 Oklahoma State thanks to an incredible (but controversial) Hail Mary play.
The Best Sports Plays of 2015
These are the best sports plays of 2015.
Colts Prefer Not to Strain Themselves, Allow Hail Mary TD On Final Play of First Half
A lead's a lead, we guess.
UCF Gets Piece of AAC Championship With Hail Mary as Clock Expires (Updated: DB Unbuckles Chinstrap Mid-Play)
Central Florida claims part of the AAC conference championship after a 51-yard TD pass as time expires.
Arizona State Beat USC on a Last-Second Hail Mary
Arizona State barely picks up its first win against a ranked opponent.