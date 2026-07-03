Gyakusou

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Gyakusou x Nike 2019 Red/Navy (Lateral)
Sneakers

First Look at Gyakusou's New Nike Runner

A first look at a new Gyakusou x Nike sneaker set to release in 2019. Preview two colorways of the 'Gyakusou went the distance' shoe here.

Riley Jones2564 days ago
Nike Gyakusou Spring 2019 Collection
Sneakers

Nike Reveals Its Latest Gyakusou Running Collection

Nike has officially unveiled its Gyakusou running collection for Spring 2019 featuring the Pegasus Turbo and VaporFly 4%.

Mike DeStefano2711 days ago
Undercover Gyakusou x Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo BQ0579 700 (Pair)
Sneakers

Undercover Puts Its Spin on More Nike Runners

Official images have surfaced of the upcoming Undercover Gyakusou x Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo set to release at select retailers in the coming weeks.

Mike DeStefano2739 days ago
Nike Zoom Fly SP Gyakusou 'Royal Blue' (Lateral)
Sneakers

Nike's Zoom Fly SP Gyakusou Collab Has a Release Date

Nike has revealed three new colorways of the Zoom Fly SP created by Jun Takahashi for the Gyakusou line. Royal blue, navy blue, and black pairs will release.

Mike DeStefano2852 days ago
Undercover Gyakusou x Nike Zoom Fly SP 'Royal Blue' 5
Sneakers

New Colorway of the Undercover Gyakusou x Nike Zoom Fly SP Surfaces

Images have surfaced of a previously unseen pair of the Zoom Fly SP. The navy blue colorway features branding hits that could potentially indicate it is an upcoming collaboration with Undercover Gyakusou.

Mike DeStefano2881 days ago
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NikeLab Gyakusou Gaiter Boot 'Vivid Orange
Sneakers

This New Nike Trail Runner Is Ready For Any Environment

Two colorways of Jun Takahashi-designed NikeLab Gyakusou Gaiter Boot are available for purchase.

Mike DeStefano3175 days ago
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Style

NikeLab's Holiday Gyakusou Collection Is a Runner's Dream

NikeLab design director Jarrett Reynolds takes us through Nike's latest effort with Jun Takahashi of Undercover.

Mikelle Street3543 days ago
Nike Gyakusou Fall 2016
Sneakers

Nike Teams With Japanese Fashion Designer for New Flyknits

Jun Takahashi's Gyakusou line has its way with the Nike LunarEpic Flyknit Shield.

Brendan Dunne3544 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Gyakusou's Special Nike Flyknits for Rio Olympics

Nike's Gyakusou line redesigns the Free RN Flyknit.

Brendan Dunne3640 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Nike x Undercover Gyakusou Will Make You Feel Like an Olympian

Nike x Undercover Gyakusou's Rio-inspired collection will make you feel like an Olympian.

Cameron Wolf3641 days ago
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Sneakers

Top Sprinter Allyson Felix Runs in Exclusive Nikes at Olympic Trials

Jun Takahashi's Gyakusou range helps with Rio aspirations.

Brendan Dunne3661 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

NikeLab and Undercover's Latest Gyakusou Collection Is Coming for Your Closet, Even if You Hate Running

NikeLab and Undercover Gyakusou roll out a new range of running gear for Spring 2016.

Joshua Espinoza3787 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Let a Fashion Designer Remake Its Latest Runner

A new Gyakusou collection is on the way.

Brendan Dunne3787 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

The Most Important Sneaker News of the Day

Today's news includes a quote from Tinker Hatfield about Michael Jordan, the most limited Supreme x Air Jordans, and a Flyknit fail on Reddit.

Matt Welty3916 days ago

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