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Your Favorite Artists Name Their Favorite Songs of 2015 (Part Five)
Here's what Rick Ross, Zendaya, Bootymath and more were bumping this year.
Premiere: GrandeMarshall's 'My Brother's Keeper' Album Is Finally Here
Plus he explains the art of being petty.
Premiere: Noah Breakfast Brings In GrandeMarshall and Tunji Ige For This Intoxicating Remix of Nadus' "Marriage Proposal"
Noah Breakfast called on GrandeMarshall and Tunji Ige to properly rework Nadus' "Marriage Proposal."
Listen to Tunji Ige's New Song 'Moving' f/ Wara From The NBHD and GrandeMarshall
Tunji Ige contributes to Rare MP3's weekly series.
Premiere: Watch Wara From the NBHD's “Raw” Video f/ GrandeMarshall
The Atlanta-based rapper/producer teams up with Fool's Gold artist GrandeMarshall.