Canada's first Grand Slam champ talks about The Real Heroes Project, why she admires Dennis Rodman in 'The Last Dance,' and her latest passion: music.Vivek Jacob
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The sporting icon talks life after tennis, discovering padel and her new role as a global ambassador for Heineken® 0.0.Steve Slocombe
Caitlin Clark, Simone Biles, and A’ja Wilson are among the women reshaping what influence in sports can look like.Olivia Tauber
Despite a loss at the National Bank Open, the Canadian tennis star—who battled mental health issues earlier this year—is feeling refreshed for the U.S. Open.Vivek Jacob