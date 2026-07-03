Grand-Slam

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Serena Williams with long blonde hair, wearing a black outfit, stands outdoors against a dark sky.
Sports

Serena Williams Denies Skin Bleaching Claims: 'I Love Who I Am'

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion addressed the speculation while on Instagram Live.

Jose Martinez591 days ago
Naomi Osaka of Japan poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup
Sports

Naomi Osaka Wins 2021 Australian Open Women's Title in Straight Sets

Naomi Osaka won her fourth title in her past eight appearances at a Slam when she beat Jennifer Brady in straight sets to win Australian Open.

Xavier Hamilton1973 days ago

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