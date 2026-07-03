Latest Stories
Moneybagg Yo Celebrates His Cameraman’s Graduation, Says He Paid $250 for A’s and $100 for B’s Throughout College
Moneybagg Yo's photographer is being celebrated for graduating college, with the rapper revealing he's been compensating the cameraman for earning good grades.
Florida Teen Gets 45 Years in Prison for Strangling His Mom to Death During Argument Over Bad Grade
A Florida teen who previously admitted to killing his mom by strangling her, following a fight over a bad grade, received a 45-year prison sentence.
Florida Teen Pleads Guilty to Strangling His Mom and Burying Her Body After Argument Over Grades
A 17-year-old teen pled guilty this week to murdering his mother and disposing of her body after an argument about a "D" he received in one of his classes.
Interview: Sinead Harnett Breaks Down Every Track On ‘Lessons In Love’
Following her debut album, 2017's 'Chapter One', Sinead Harnett has released her second full-length, 'Lessons In Love'. Here, we get the full breakdown...
University Instructor Fired for Allegedly Demanding Sex, Lobster, and Moose Meat in Exchange for High Grades
Cape Breton University confirmed the termination less than five months after the misconduct was reported.
Proposed North Carolina Bill Would Effectively Lower the Bar for School Grades
A few Democratic lawmakers have gotten together with the goal to change the grading scale for school performance evaluations in North Carolina.