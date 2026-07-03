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Issa Rae
Pop Culture

Issa Rae's Voice Now Available on Google Assistant

Earlier this year, John Legend's voice graced Google Assistant in a limited capacity, and now Issa Rae is making a cameo.

Joe Price2472 days ago

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