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Soulja Boy Goes EDM and Misses the Mark Completely
Souja Boy made his mark with Mr. Collipark with a string of poppy rap hits, and though he's released a flurry of singles and mixtapes in the past five years, nothing he's put his name on has received even a fraction of the buzz that "Crank That" and "Kiss Me Through The Phone" created. The last single of his to pop was "Pretty Boy Swag," which came out four years ago, and he's been completely absent from the Billboard charts since.
PREMIERE: Clinton VanSciver - "Indie Anna Jones (Gold Top Remix)"
On September 24, Dim Mak will be releasing the Indie Anna Jones remix EP from Clinton VanSciver, but leading up to that release, they want to have som
The Best Remixes of the Week
Another week, another solid grip of remixes blowing our minds. We love that variety, and have brought forth some wild takes on tracks from an interesting array of producers. Catch up on the best of the remix bunch from this past week. Impress your friends. Or just have a solo party.
Candyland & Big Chocolate - "It's A Shark! (Gold Top Official Remix)"
Gold Top is a name I've been keeping an eye on ever since coming across their tracks via TrapMusic.NET. Now Gold Top has taken up Candyland's "It's A Shark!" and put the official horn-led, bleeped-out trap remix on it. The Southhampton, UK producer/DJ has been delivering a grip of great free remixes. Check this one out and grab the other ones now.