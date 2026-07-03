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Drake Was the Most Streamed Artist on Spotify Canada in 2022
It’s Spotify Wrapped time again, and Drake has earned the top spot for the most streamed artist in Canada in 2022, ahead of fellow Canadian The Weeknd.
The GOAT Show: Glass Animals' Dave Bayley Nominates the Greatest Of All Time
Always wanted to see a British rocker do the Dream Shake? You're in luck.
Listen To Glass Animals And Joey Bada$$ As They "Lose Control"
"Nobody move, nobody get hurt."
10 Must-See International Acts At NXNE
Here are 10 out of town acts you need to see.
5 Reasons You Should Be Paying Attention to Glass Animals
If you haven't been following Glass Animals, it's about time you got to know one of the hottest up-and-coming bands.
Watch Glass Animals Describe the Road to the Festival
The British band welcomes fans in crowds large and small.