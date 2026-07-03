Latest Stories
‘Ghost in the Shell’ Remake Director Says ‘Zero GenAI Was Used’ in Making of the Film
The audience at the Annecy festival erupted.
New 'The Ghost In The Shell' Trailer Arrives Before July Release
The trailer shows off the 90s-inspired aesthetic.
‘Ghost in the Shell’ Trailer Reveals ’90s-Inspired Anime Reboot
The first full look at the upcoming reboot showcases a retro-inspired aesthetic for the new take on the iconic sci-fi franchise.
Scarlett Johansson Defends Her Right to Play ‘Any Person, Tree, or Animal’ She Wants (UPDATE)
Scarlett Johansson answers critics who weren't pleased with her recent acting choices.
Netflix Is Bringing a New 'Ghost in the Shell' Anime in 2020
Back in 2017, Hollywood made another ill-advised attempt at adapting a beloved anime franchise into a live-action film with 'Ghost in the Shell.'
Scarlett Johansson Playing Pittsburgh Man Who Was Likely Trans in Latest Problematic Film
Scarlett Johansson is once again joining forces with her problematic 'Ghost in the Shell' director Rupert Sanders, this time to portray a man who history strongly suggests was transgender in the film 'Rub & Tug.'
Taylor Swift's New Video Channels 'Ghost in the Shell' Aesthetics, and No One's Here for It
People are convinced Taylor Swift ripped themes from 'Ghost in the Shell' for her "Ready for It" video.
The Whitewashing in ‘Ghost in the Shell’ Is Even Worse Than We Thought
Rupert Sanders' 'Ghost in the Shell' adaptation is an insult to the original.
The New 'Ghost in the Shell' Film Will Be Written by the Man behind 'Straight Outta Compton'
'Straight Outta Compton' screenwriter to re-write live 'Ghost In The Shell Movie'