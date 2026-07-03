Ghost in the Shell

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The Ghost in the Shell
Pop Culture

New 'The Ghost In The Shell' Trailer Arrives Before July Release

The trailer shows off the 90s-inspired aesthetic.

Trey Alston66 days ago
Anime character with blue hair and pink eyes in a futuristic outfit, sitting with a determined expression. Background text reads "GHOST THE S".
Pop Culture

‘Ghost in the Shell’ Trailer Reveals ’90s-Inspired Anime Reboot

The first full look at the upcoming reboot showcases a retro-inspired aesthetic for the new take on the iconic sci-fi franchise.

Mark Elibert111 days ago
This is a photo of Scarlett Johansson.
Pop Culture

Scarlett Johansson Defends Her Right to Play ‘Any Person, Tree, or Animal’ She Wants (UPDATE)

Scarlett Johansson answers critics who weren't pleased with her recent acting choices.

Eric Diep2560 days ago
netflix
Pop Culture

Netflix Is Bringing a New 'Ghost in the Shell' Anime in 2020

Back in 2017, Hollywood made another ill-advised attempt at adapting a beloved anime franchise into a live-action film with 'Ghost in the Shell.'

Joe Price2778 days ago
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Scarlett Johansson trans character
Pop Culture

Scarlett Johansson Playing Pittsburgh Man Who Was Likely Trans in Latest Problematic Film

Scarlett Johansson is once again joining forces with her problematic 'Ghost in the Shell' director Rupert Sanders, this time to portray a man who history strongly suggests was transgender in the film 'Rub & Tug.'

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2936 days ago
Screenshot from Taylor Swift's '...Ready For It?' music video.
Music

Taylor Swift's New Video Channels 'Ghost in the Shell' Aesthetics, and No One's Here for It

People are convinced Taylor Swift ripped themes from 'Ghost in the Shell' for her "Ready for It" video.

juliarp3185 days ago
Ghost in the Shell
Pop Culture

The Whitewashing in ‘Ghost in the Shell’ Is Even Worse Than We Thought

Rupert Sanders' 'Ghost in the Shell' adaptation is an insult to the original.

toussaintegan3395 days ago
Pop Culture

The New 'Ghost in the Shell' Film Will Be Written by the Man behind 'Straight Outta Compton'

'Straight Outta Compton' screenwriter to re-write live 'Ghost In The Shell Movie'

Jerry Gadiano3917 days ago

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