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Latest Stories
Life
Trudeau Slams Rebel News for Spreading Vaccine Misinformation
The prime minister is going viral this week for the way he answered a question from Canadian right-wing website Rebel News during the federal debate.
Coleman Molnar1772 days ago
Life
Jagmeet Singh Starts Petition to Label Proud Boys as Terrorists
It comes on the heels of this week's unprecedented pro-Trump mob breach of the U.S. Capitol.
Coleman Molnar2015 days ago
Life
FBI Classifies Proud Boys as 'Extremist Group With Ties to White Nationalism'
A new document produced by Washington state's law enforcement has classified far-right group Proud Boys as an "extremist group with ties to white nationalism."
Joe Price2796 days ago