Gang Colours

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A person with glasses and tattoos, appears next to a display of various baseball caps, store display shows rows of various baseball caps with team logos, including New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, and others; which gang wears nationals hat in california
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Watch This TikToker Explain Which Hats You Can't Wear in L.A. Because of Gang Associations

Content creator VinnieTalks2U broke down which hats and color combinations to avoid when visiting Los Angeles.

Complex Staff765 days ago

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