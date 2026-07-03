Fraser T Smith

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Latest Stories

Joey Badasss
Music

Joey Badass Tapped for "Children of the Internet" Remix

Joey Badass is among several artists who was enlisted for Fraser T Smith's remix bundle. The song's original version appeared on Future Utopia's '12 Questions.'

Joshua Espinoza2051 days ago
fraser t smith
Music

Interview: Fraser T. Smith Breaks Down Every Track On ‘Future Utopia: 12 Questions’

The architect of 21st century British music steps into the limelight.

James Keith2089 days ago
fraser t smith
Music

Catching Up With Fraser T. Smith, UK Music Hero

Get to know the man behind some of the UK's biggest hits, from the likes of Stormzy and Adele to Dave and Sam Smith.

Elle Evans2328 days ago

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