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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Brandon Gonez Toasts Broadcast Legend Fil Fraser for Making Black History
In a video for Complex Canada, reporter Brandon Gonez speaks on the legacy of Canadian broadcast legend Fil Fraser, the first Black broadcaster in the country.
Alex Narvaez1968 days ago