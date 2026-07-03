Frazer

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Frazer Closest Single Murda Beatz
Music

Listen to Frazer's Debut Single "Closest" Produced by Murda Beatz

The Mississauga native is brand new to the music game and is coming out swinging with a single produced by Murda Beatz.

jayemkayem3314 days ago

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