Frank Ntilikina

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

nike hyperadapt
Sports

Frank Ntilikina on the Knicks in London and Nike's New Self-Lacing Basketball Sneaker

Frank is also in town to check out Nike's latest innovation in basketball footwear, the Adapt BB.

Lewis Scrafton2737 days ago
NBA Rookie Photo Shoot 2017 Sneakers
Sneakers

#SoleWatch: What First Round Picks Wore for the NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

What every first round pick wore at the 2017 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot.

Brandon Richard3261 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App