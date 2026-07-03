Found Footage

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D4vd.
Music

D4vd: Liquor Store Footage of Celeste Rivas Hernandez Comes to Light

The footage is dated March 19, 2024.

Trey Alston293 days ago
Screenshot from FOX 11 Los Angeles video on YouTube about death of Sheylla Cabrera.
Life

Man Claims Wife Was Taken by ICE, Allegedly Seen Dragging Large Object Before Her Body Was Found

When authorities went to speak with Jossimar Cabrera after the doorbell video was found, they were informed that he fled the country with their three sons.

Jose Martinez330 days ago
Drake, wearing a casual black sweater and red sweatpants, rehearses for his 2018 tour. He stands above a lit-up floor panel as a nod to Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean"
Music

Footage of Drake Rehearsing Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You” Appears in '100 Gigs' Archive

Drizzy covered the song during his 2018 Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour.

Alex Ocho708 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Friday the 13th' Producers Swear Long-Awaited Reboot Won't Be a Found-Footage Movie

Production on the 'Friday the 13th' reboot begins soon, and the producers are promising to steer clear of found-footage.

Trace William Cowen3551 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

'Blair Witch Project' Director Tells Fans to Petition Lionsgate for an Extended Cut

'Blair Witch Project' director Eduardo Sánchez is urging fans to petition Lionsgate to release an extended cut of the film.

Trace William Cowen3601 days ago
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Pop Culture

Permanent Midnight: This is What Happens When the “Blair Witch” and Bigfoot Join Forces

Fact: No one loves Bigfoot as much "Exists" director Eduardo Sánchez. No one.

MattBarone4284 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Permanent Midnight: Surprise! The Director of "The Strangers" Finally Has a New Movie Out

After a six-year disappearance, "The Strangers" director Bryan Bertino is finally back with a new movie.

MattBarone4291 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Interview: "As Above/So Below" Filmmakers the Dowdle Bros. on Their Horror Movie for History Nerds

Filmmakers John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle discuss making their Parisian found-footage horror film "As Above, So Below."

MattBarone4341 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Interview: "As Above/So Below" Star Ben Feldman Exits "Mad Men" and Goes Straight to Hell

"As Above, So Below" star Ben Feldman on how Paris' history enhances the film's horror and uniqueness.

MattBarone4342 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Interview: "As Above/So Below" Star Perdita Is Ready to Become Horror's Own Lara Croft

Fresh-faced British actress Perdita Weeks went all Lara Croft for her starring role in "As Above, So Below."

MattBarone4343 days ago
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Pop Culture

Take a Trip Into the Creepy-as-Hell Parisian Catacombs in "As Above/So Below"

The cast and filmmakers behind "As Above, So Below" check in from inside the Parisian Catacombs.

MattBarone4344 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Permanent Midnight: Behold the Found-Footage Horror Movie/Skin Flick You Didn't Know You Needed

Matt Barone's latest column goes for the NC-17 kink and kills of Lucky Bastard.

MattBarone4536 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Fantastic Fest Review: The Vampirific "Afflicted" Proves Found-Footage Horror Can Still, You Know, Not Suck

Think Chronicle with bloodsuckers, only much better than that sounds.

MattBarone4678 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Interview: Marlon Wayans Talks "A Haunted House," Handling His Own Business, & Restoring Parody's Good Name

Can the youngest Wayans brother hit it big on his own? He sure thinks so.

MattBarone4935 days ago

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