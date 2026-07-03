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Other stars like Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato, and Diddy have also taken to social media to encourage others to vote.Joshua Espinoza
Contrary to stereotype, young people and people of color care about climate change and the environment way more than other folks.Shawn Setaro
Now that the midterm elections are upon us, people are expressing their anxiety the best way they know how: memes.tara mahadevan
Kanye West running for the highest office in the land isn't as strange an idea as it might sound.Shawn Setaro