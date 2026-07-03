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Josh Jacobs, in a Green Bay Packers uniform and beanie, stands on the field, looking focused.
Sports

Green Bay Packers Star Josh Jacobs Arrested on Domestic Abuse Charges

The running back was booked on Monday following a disturbance complaint reported last week.

Alex Ocho53 days ago
Puka Nacua #17 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates a two point conversion score during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
Pop Culture

NFL Rams Star Puka Nacua Checked Into Rehab, Attorney Says

His attorney says the stay is meant to ‘improve his overall behavior in every aspect of his life.’

Holly Riordan108 days ago
Cam Newton, wearing a hat and sunglasses, speaks into a microphone during an interview.
Sports

Cam Newton Revisits Creating 'Broken Families' Criticism: 'Bleeding in Public Is Tough'

The 2015 NFL MVP has eight children with three different women.

Jose Martinez415 days ago
Split image of DK Metcalf and Normani.
Sports

DK Metcalf Reveals Engagement to Normani During Steelers Press Conference

The couple confirmed year-long dating rumors with a photo on Instagram in July 2023.

Jose Martinez492 days ago
Khyree Jackson answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on February 29, 2024, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN.
Sports

Minnesota Vikings Rookie Khyree Jackson Dead at 24

The young cornerback and two others were killed in a car crash in Maryland early Saturday morning.

Alex Ocho743 days ago
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Tank Dell #3 of the Houston Texans looks on from the field prior to an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Houston, Texas.
Sports

Texans' Tank Dell Shot in Florida Nightclub, Sustains Minor Injury

The wide receiver was among ten others who sustained non-life-threatening injuries during Florida's 12th mass shooting this year.

Alex Ocho811 days ago
Amber Rose in patterned outfit speaking into a mic, CJ Stroud wearing a knit cap and hoodie at an event
Pop Culture

Amber Rose Denies CJ Stroud Dating Rumors: ‘We Literally Don’t Know Each Other’

Rose, 40, and Stroud, 22, were seen leaving a charity softball game together on Thursday night.

Alex Ocho883 days ago
Sports

Michael Irvin Under Police Investigation for Alleged Misconduct, Denies Wrongdoing

The NFL Hall of Famer was accused of misconduct last February during Super Bowl weekend.

Mark Elibert918 days ago
kimmel and rodgers are pictured
Pop Culture

Kimmel on 'Hamster-Brained' Aaron Rodgers Falsely Implying Epstein Link: 'This Is How These Nuts Do It Now'

Jimmy Kimmel's first new episode of 2024 featured more than seven minutes on the NFL quarterback's recent false claim about the comedian and Jeffrey Epstein.

Trace William Cowen922 days ago
Sports

Tom Brady Dreams About What His Career Might've Been Like With The Montreal Expos In New Topps Ad

The ad depicts what would have happened if Brady had become as good a baseball player as he was in football.

Louis Pavlakos950 days ago
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Offensive tackle Greg Robinson #78 of the Cleveland Browns on the bench during the second half of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals
Sports

Former NFL Player Greg Robinson Arrested After Allegedly Being Caught With $120K Worth of Illegal Drugs

Ex-NFL offensive lineman Greg Robinson was arrested this week in Louisiana after he was allegedly found to be in possession of $120,000 worth of illegal drugs.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1620 days ago
deshaun watson denies assault allegations
Sports

Deshaun Watson Denies Sexual Assault Allegations After Lawsuit Filed Against Him (UPDATE)

Deshaun Watson denied allegations that he assaulted a female masseuse after attorney Tony Buzbee​​​​​​​ said that he filed a lawsuit against him.

Abel Shifferaw1950 days ago
glass helmet project
Sports

LeBron and Uninterrupted Launch 'They Will Be Seen' Campaign With Saquon Barkley

LeBron James and Maverick Carter's Uninterrupted has launched a new campaign that aims to empower football players. 

Abel Shifferaw2509 days ago
aaf
Sports

AAF Players Were Stranded After League Suspends Operations

There's no word on whether or not the league will resume operations.

Alex Galbraith2663 days ago
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colin kaepernick clapping black suit
Sports

95 Percent of NFL Players Polled Want Colin Kaepernick on an NFL Team

81 of 85 players surveyed believe that Kaep should be suited up and on the field.

Kyle Shokeye2746 days ago
tom brady
Sports

Tom Brady Says He Has No Plans on Retiring Anytime Soon

Tom Brady recently said he 'absolutely' plans to play for the New England Patriots in 2019. The 41-year old quarterback's contract expires after next season.

Mike DeStefano2762 days ago

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