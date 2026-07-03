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Green Bay Packers Star Josh Jacobs Arrested on Domestic Abuse Charges
The running back was booked on Monday following a disturbance complaint reported last week.
NFL Rams Star Puka Nacua Checked Into Rehab, Attorney Says
His attorney says the stay is meant to ‘improve his overall behavior in every aspect of his life.’
Cam Newton Revisits Creating 'Broken Families' Criticism: 'Bleeding in Public Is Tough'
The 2015 NFL MVP has eight children with three different women.
DK Metcalf Reveals Engagement to Normani During Steelers Press Conference
The couple confirmed year-long dating rumors with a photo on Instagram in July 2023.
Minnesota Vikings Rookie Khyree Jackson Dead at 24
The young cornerback and two others were killed in a car crash in Maryland early Saturday morning.
Texans' Tank Dell Shot in Florida Nightclub, Sustains Minor Injury
The wide receiver was among ten others who sustained non-life-threatening injuries during Florida's 12th mass shooting this year.
Amber Rose Denies CJ Stroud Dating Rumors: ‘We Literally Don’t Know Each Other’
Rose, 40, and Stroud, 22, were seen leaving a charity softball game together on Thursday night.
Michael Irvin Under Police Investigation for Alleged Misconduct, Denies Wrongdoing
The NFL Hall of Famer was accused of misconduct last February during Super Bowl weekend.
Kimmel on 'Hamster-Brained' Aaron Rodgers Falsely Implying Epstein Link: 'This Is How These Nuts Do It Now'
Jimmy Kimmel's first new episode of 2024 featured more than seven minutes on the NFL quarterback's recent false claim about the comedian and Jeffrey Epstein.
Tom Brady Dreams About What His Career Might've Been Like With The Montreal Expos In New Topps Ad
The ad depicts what would have happened if Brady had become as good a baseball player as he was in football.
Former NFL Player Greg Robinson Arrested After Allegedly Being Caught With $120K Worth of Illegal Drugs
Ex-NFL offensive lineman Greg Robinson was arrested this week in Louisiana after he was allegedly found to be in possession of $120,000 worth of illegal drugs.
Deshaun Watson Denies Sexual Assault Allegations After Lawsuit Filed Against Him (UPDATE)
Deshaun Watson denied allegations that he assaulted a female masseuse after attorney Tony Buzbee said that he filed a lawsuit against him.
Video Shows College Football Player Body Slamming Cop During Arrest
The police officer was uninjured.
LeBron and Uninterrupted Launch 'They Will Be Seen' Campaign With Saquon Barkley
LeBron James and Maverick Carter's Uninterrupted has launched a new campaign that aims to empower football players.
AAF Players Were Stranded After League Suspends Operations
There's no word on whether or not the league will resume operations.
95 Percent of NFL Players Polled Want Colin Kaepernick on an NFL Team
81 of 85 players surveyed believe that Kaep should be suited up and on the field.
Tom Brady Says He Has No Plans on Retiring Anytime Soon
Tom Brady recently said he 'absolutely' plans to play for the New England Patriots in 2019. The 41-year old quarterback's contract expires after next season.