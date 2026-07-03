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Life

Video Shows Sex Workers Brawl Over Alleged Turf War in Thailand, Cops Intervene

Social media shows the clash happened on Monday in the Red Light District in Bangkok.

tara mahadevan866 days ago
This is a photo of James Reid.
Music

Watch the Video for James Reid's "Lie to Me" f/ Destiny Rogers

Filipino-Australian actor, singer, songwriter, and record producer James Reid dropped the video for "Lie to Me" starring Destiny Rogers and Nikki De Moura.

Eric Diep1341 days ago
Adidas x Jack The Ripper sneaker
Sneakers

adidas Taps Jack the Ripper to Create Filipino-Inspired Sneakers for Jalen Green

To welcome Jalen Green to Toronto, adidas Canada held a Filipino Night Market, featuring Filipino-Canadian businesses and a customized pair of kicks for him.

Alex Nino Gheciu1552 days ago
Manila Grey
Music

Manila Grey Return With "Island Baby (Maarte)" Off Paradise Rising EP 'semilucent 2'

The Vancouver duo drop a new music video for the lead single off 'semilucent 2,' a compilation EP from Paradise Rising, a label supporting Filipino artists.

Alex Nino Gheciu1748 days ago
Kiefer Ravena
Sneakers

Kiefer Ravena on Being Jordan Brand’s First Filipino Athlete: 'I Always Had a Dream'

Kiefer Ravena, the 1st Filipino-born athlete to represent the Jordan Brand, talks to us about his official sneaker deal, basketball, Michael Jordan, &amp; more.

Gerald Flores1825 days ago
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