Ferrari Laferrari

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Kylie Jenner at Sugar Factory American Brasserie at the Fashion Show mall
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Travis Scott Gave Kylie Jenner a Rare $1.4 Million Ferrari LaFerrari as a Push Present

Kylie Jenner was gifted a $1.4 million Ferrari LaFerrari by Travis Scott.

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The Ferrari FXX K Is a Four-Wheeled Hybrid Ninja Star

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