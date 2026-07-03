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Latest Stories
Sports
Mark Cuban Reveals He Put Up NIL Money to Land Fernando Mendoza at Indiana
How a late-night call, a family connection, and Mark Cuban’s money helped Indiana land the QB who transformed the program.
Bernadette Giacomazzo73 days ago
Bets
NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year Odds for the 2026-27 Season
RB Jeremiyah Love, QB Fernando Mendoza, and WR Carnell Tate are the favorites.
Matt Burke79 days ago
Sports
Even Peyton Manning Couldn’t Convince Fernando Mendoza to Attend NFL Draft
Why the projected No. 1 pick said no to the NFL Draft stage — even after a call from Peyton Manning.
Bernadette Giacomazzo86 days ago
Bets
The Complex Bets NFL Mock Draft
Fernando Mendoza is a lock to go number one. But the rest of the first round is up for debate. Who will draft Arvell Reese, Jeremiyah Love, and Caleb Downs?
Matt Burke89 days ago