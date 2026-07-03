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Screenshot of Femdot Sango video
Music

Femdot. Shares New Video for Sango-Produced Song "Pelle Pelle"

Femdot. has dropped off his newest song and accompanying video for "Pelle Pelle," produced by Sango. The rapper is releasing his EP 'Free Samples' soon.

taramhdvn1215 days ago

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