Fairly Oddparents

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Three crystal-encrusted pendants featuring animated characters from The Fairly OddParents
Style

Luh Tyler Got Iced-Out Timmy Turner and Other 'Fairly OddParents' Characters From Icebox

The 18-year-old is paying tribute to the Nickelodeon cartoon in an expensive way.

Jaelani Turner-Williams858 days ago
Lil Nas X at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards press room
Music

Lil Nas X Responds to Oscars Slap Backlash: ‘You Would Not Be Laughing If Will Smith Slapped Peppa Pig’

Lil Nas X shared a handful of sarcastic hypotheticals about last night's slap at the oscars, involving Harriet Tubman, Peppa Pig, and a Nickelodeon theme.

Brenton Blanchet1573 days ago
Paramount
Pop Culture

ViacomCBS Announces Revivals and Reboots Headed to Paramount+

The new streaming service will deliver a 'Frasier' revival, two 'Star Trek' spinoffs, a live-action version of 'Dora the Explorer,' and much more.

Joshua Espinoza1970 days ago
High School Students
Life

Michigan High School Students Recreate Famous People, Memes For Student IDs

North Farmington High School students are back at it again with some creative student IDs. This time around they've recreated the famous Cardi B meme, Jermone from "Martin," Notorious RBG, and more.

Victoria L. Johnson2865 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App