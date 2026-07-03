Latest Stories
Luh Tyler Got Iced-Out Timmy Turner and Other 'Fairly OddParents' Characters From Icebox
The 18-year-old is paying tribute to the Nickelodeon cartoon in an expensive way.
Lil Nas X Responds to Oscars Slap Backlash: ‘You Would Not Be Laughing If Will Smith Slapped Peppa Pig’
Lil Nas X shared a handful of sarcastic hypotheticals about last night's slap at the oscars, involving Harriet Tubman, Peppa Pig, and a Nickelodeon theme.
ViacomCBS Announces Revivals and Reboots Headed to Paramount+
The new streaming service will deliver a 'Frasier' revival, two 'Star Trek' spinoffs, a live-action version of 'Dora the Explorer,' and much more.
Michigan High School Students Recreate Famous People, Memes For Student IDs
North Farmington High School students are back at it again with some creative student IDs. This time around they've recreated the famous Cardi B meme, Jermone from "Martin," Notorious RBG, and more.